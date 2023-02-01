Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 13,072 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,072 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.49. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $34.25.

