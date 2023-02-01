Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 40,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Upstart by 3,526.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of UPST stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Upstart had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at $992,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,493 shares of company stock valued at $633,924 over the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Upstart from $33.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Upstart to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

Upstart Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.