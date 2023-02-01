Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,534 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 597,603 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,045,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 488,527 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 180,436.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 458,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 458,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 457,779 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $30.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

