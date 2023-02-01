Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 103.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF stock opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.35. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12-month low of $68.74 and a 12-month high of $104.31.

