Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 818 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 96.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 71,747 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS PREF opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $98.13 and a twelve month high of $101.54.

