Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $188,410.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $89.48 on Wednesday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $341.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

