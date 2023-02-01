Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after acquiring an additional 427,059 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,075.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,174,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,732 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,244,000 after acquiring an additional 532,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

