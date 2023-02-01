Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FERG stock opened at $142.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.27. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $168.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.13. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FERG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Ferguson from £114 ($140.79) to £128 ($158.08) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,448.82.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

