Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $332,000 Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 451.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after buying an additional 649,244 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 308.5% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 362,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 273,937 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 350,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 27,287 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 96.1% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 324,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 159,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,725,000.

Shares of DIAL opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56.

