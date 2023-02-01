Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $328,000 Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 50,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,204,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,812,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,204,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,812,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,466 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.42. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $59.81 and a one year high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

