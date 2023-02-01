Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $325,000 Stock Position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $681,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $368,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 44.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 30,393 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DPG opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

