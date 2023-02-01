Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $324,000 Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,285 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,718 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9,021.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on STM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($52.17) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.51. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

