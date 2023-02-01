Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,856 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PENN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 2.8 %

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.18.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.