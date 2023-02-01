Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,133,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after purchasing an additional 158,984 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 863,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,398,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after buying an additional 73,581 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 451,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 251,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 42,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $47.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.