Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 115.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.58 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 11.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $234,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $135,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $135,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $31,519,047.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,996,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,641,087.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,282,173 shares of company stock valued at $31,798,676 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

