Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 17.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Trimble by 10.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 332.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $74.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.