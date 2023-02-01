Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 31,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 488.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter.

PIO stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

