Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,380,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the second quarter worth $1,016,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the first quarter worth $856,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 161.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Environmental Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Environmental Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of EVX opened at $145.94 on Wednesday. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $154.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.68.

About VanEck Environmental Services ETF

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Environmental Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Environmental Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.