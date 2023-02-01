Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in MarketAxess by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in MarketAxess by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $363.85 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $390.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.87.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

