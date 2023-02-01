Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,144 iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $93,000. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 69,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $118.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.89 and its 200-day moving average is $111.87. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $100.75 and a 52 week high of $132.91.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

