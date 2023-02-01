Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,530 shares during the period.
Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance
Shares of SIL opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $40.29.
