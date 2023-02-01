Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,026 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONLN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1,893.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 528,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 501,613 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,866,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $546,000.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:ONLN opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.26. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $52.47.

