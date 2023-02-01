Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,769 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of RVT stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28.

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

