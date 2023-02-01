Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 983 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of DWAS stock opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $88.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average is $74.47.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

