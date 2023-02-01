Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7,744 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 140.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.37. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.68.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 62.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

