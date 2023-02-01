Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 701 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPLT. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 445.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of PPLT opened at $93.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average of $88.48. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $76.09 and a one year high of $109.85.

