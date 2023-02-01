Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 553 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,527,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,471,000 after buying an additional 123,177 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,980,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,939,000 after buying an additional 297,322 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,983,000 after buying an additional 2,262,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $186,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,892,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $186,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,892,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,936 shares of company stock worth $753,338 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

