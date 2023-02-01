iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 80,630 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 76,644 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,040,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 852.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 27,912 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IMCV opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.52. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $71.16.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

