ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 71,769 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.9% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $247.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.09.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

