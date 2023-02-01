Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $1.19 Million Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 149,011 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 35.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 251.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,809 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Insider Activity

3D Systems Trading Up 5.4 %

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $73,119.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,495.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,219.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,495.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.62. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $20.51.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $132.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 3D Systems

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.