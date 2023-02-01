Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 131,839 Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 131,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 87,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 7.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 6.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 10.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 7.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Stock Performance

NYSE BBDC opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $953.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.43 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 331.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About Barings BDC

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.