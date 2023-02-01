Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KREF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,154,000 after purchasing an additional 592,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after purchasing an additional 387,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,694,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,279,000 after purchasing an additional 212,433 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 128,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KREF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE KREF opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.79. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 309.42 and a quick ratio of 309.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 273.02%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

