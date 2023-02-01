Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Chewy by 43.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Chewy by 24.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chewy to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.16.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -901.20 and a beta of 0.71. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $54.19.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,988.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,409,938. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

