Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 9,349 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 132.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 5.5 %

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $54.86 and a 12 month high of $102.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.38.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.