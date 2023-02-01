Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,772 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Agilysys by 370.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In related news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $412,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,705.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $412,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,705.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,394. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agilysys Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.34. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.12 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

