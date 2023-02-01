Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.14 Million in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FUTU. Matrix China Management III L.P. purchased a new stake in Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,486,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,578,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Futu by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,703,000. Finally, NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd purchased a new stake in Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,456,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $247.85 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUTU shares. CLSA downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

