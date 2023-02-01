Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.11 Million in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 1,820.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in TTEC by 147.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TTEC by 89.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on TTEC to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on TTEC to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $88.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $592.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.16 million. Equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

