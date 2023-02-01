Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,022,000 after buying an additional 118,940 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,093,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,173,000 after buying an additional 397,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,542,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,656,000 after buying an additional 23,722 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after buying an additional 1,020,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,418,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 175.43 and a beta of 1.54.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.17 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.56%. Research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $58,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,856.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $58,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,856.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,179 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,231.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

