Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tennant were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tennant by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tennant by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Tennant by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Tennant by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tennant by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tennant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Tennant Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TNC opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.03. Tennant has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $85.33.

In other Tennant news, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $108,088.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,874.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

(Get Rating)

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

See Also

