Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 99,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDM stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.47). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

