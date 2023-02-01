Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $506.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.94. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.03 and a 1 year high of $656.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $14.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 5.49%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 5.68%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

