Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 16,426 Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $86.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.98.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $560.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,903.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna lowered Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

