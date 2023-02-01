Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 16,426 Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $86.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.98.
Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel
In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,903.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna lowered Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.