Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 140,282 The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 140,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.67. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GEO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush raised shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

In related news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,039.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

