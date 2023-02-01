Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after acquiring an additional 381,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 25.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,347,000 after purchasing an additional 265,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,094,000 after purchasing an additional 69,714 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,508,000 after purchasing an additional 76,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 97.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 342,352 shares during the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $50.35.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $332.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.30 million.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Insider Activity at Buckle

In other Buckle news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Buckle news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

