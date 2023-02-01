Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 118,577 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,577 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,113,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,953,000 after acquiring an additional 45,261 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

NYMT opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.82%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.34%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

