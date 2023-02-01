FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,139 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FF. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a market cap of $405.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.86. FutureFuel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,950 shares in the company, valued at $791,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

