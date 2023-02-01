Evercore ISI Reiterates Outperform Rating for AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 target price on the stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.25.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE ABC opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.74. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $132.00 and a twelve month high of $174.63.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock worth $3,043,889,702. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.