Elite Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,658 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,965 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.9% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $56,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 98.9% in the third quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 199.7% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 71,769 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 49.6% during the third quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $247.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

