Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAHC opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $623.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.30. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on PAHC. StockNews.com cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

