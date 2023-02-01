Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 12,765 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 20,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 49,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 21,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

